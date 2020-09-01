Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $300,006.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $300,006.00.

NYSE:GO opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

