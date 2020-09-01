Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

