Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) versus THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head to Head Survey

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and THL Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 12.79 -$18.58 million $1.27 10.38 THL Credit $52.49 million 1.78 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.57

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of THL Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC and THL Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. THL Credit has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC -41.24% 7.16% 3.54% THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09%

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats THL Credit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.