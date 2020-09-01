Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 87,930 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $73,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

