Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $70,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

