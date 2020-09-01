Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 374,214 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,214 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Comerica worth $72,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

