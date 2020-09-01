Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €133.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIE. Independent Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.18 ($149.62).

Shares of Siemens stock traded down €2.56 ($3.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €115.66 ($136.07). 1,957,078 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.29 and its 200 day moving average is €96.97.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

