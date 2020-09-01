Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) Head to Head Comparison

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.37 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -14.76 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Hall of Fame Village has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

