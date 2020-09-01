Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Walt Disney (NASDAQ:DIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.43 $11.05 billion $5.77 22.85 Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.37 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -14.76

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment. Golden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walt Disney and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 11 16 0 2.54 Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Walt Disney currently has a consensus price target of $129.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Volatility & Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Golden Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

