Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $857,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,040 shares of company stock worth $5,012,016. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.