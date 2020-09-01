Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

