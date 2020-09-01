Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Remark Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

