Glenview Trust Co Has $20.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

