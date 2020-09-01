GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $84.31 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.