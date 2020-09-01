Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

