General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $75,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

GIS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

