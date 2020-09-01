Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Gentex (NYSE:GNTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gentex and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 1 5 0 2.57 Garrett Motion 2 4 0 0 1.67

Gentex presently has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.09%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Gentex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.60% 16.26% 14.22% Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentex and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.86 billion 3.58 $424.68 million $1.66 16.30 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.06 $313.00 million $3.86 0.71

Gentex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gentex has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

