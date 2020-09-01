Gap Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

