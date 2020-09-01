G.Research Weighs in on FMC Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for FMC in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

