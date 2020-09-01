FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

NYSE:DKS opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

