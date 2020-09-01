FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE:ANF opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $758.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 658,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

