FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lowered by Analyst

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for SeaChange International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

