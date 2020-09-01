FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Lifted by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of DY stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

