FY2021 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.38 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $878.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 126,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

