FY2020 EPS Estimates for OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Cut by Cormark

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneSoft Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for OneSoft Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of OSS opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

