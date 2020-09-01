FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Raised by Analyst

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Heico alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. Heico has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $146.94.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 82.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $92,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.