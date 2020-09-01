FY2020 EPS Estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCEL. Bank of America began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA MED LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

RCEL opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. AVITA MED LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.