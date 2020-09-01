Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

