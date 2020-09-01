Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

