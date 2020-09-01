Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

