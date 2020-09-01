FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $31.30 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.