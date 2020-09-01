FLIP (FLP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $307.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. FLIP has a market capitalization of $199,953.06 and $307.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.01661197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00208371 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

