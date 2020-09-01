Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FGETF opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

