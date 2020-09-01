Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt Acquires 59,343 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $986,874.09.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

