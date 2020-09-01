Five Below (FIVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

