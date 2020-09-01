First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $125.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $124.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $467.35 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.27 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.