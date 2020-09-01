Financial Survey: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Monroe Capital (NYSE:MRCC)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 3 2 0 2.40 Monroe Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.81 $272.34 million $2.69 8.89 Monroe Capital $68.19 million 2.19 $19.21 million $1.42 4.93

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.18% 29.16% 16.04% Monroe Capital -20.91% 14.79% 5.36%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Monroe Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.