Financial Review: Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equity BancShares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity BancShares 12.28% 5.35% 0.63% Macatawa Bank 12.15% 13.77% 1.40%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equity BancShares and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity BancShares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity BancShares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity BancShares and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity BancShares $200.49 million 1.21 $25.58 million $1.77 8.98 Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 2.61 $31.98 million $0.94 7.79

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity BancShares. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity BancShares beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

