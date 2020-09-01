Financial Contrast: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 6 9 0 2.50

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.68%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $71.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NuVasive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 62.96 -$4.80 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.29 $65.23 million $2.47 21.11

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% NuVasive -0.36% 8.33% 3.46%

Summary

NuVasive beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.