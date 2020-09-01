Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 20.71%.

GSM stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

