Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Buys $13,520.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,520.00.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

