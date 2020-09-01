Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $422.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the highest is $426.01 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $399.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of FN opened at $69.78 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

