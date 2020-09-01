Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

XOM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 413,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,210,778. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

