Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.56 ($30.07).

FRA EVK traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.30 ($28.59). 734,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

