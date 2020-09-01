Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.66% of Everest Re Group worth $65,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after buying an additional 98,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

NYSE:RE traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.14.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

