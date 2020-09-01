Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $95,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 42,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,758 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,873. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

