Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $39.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $36.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $158.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.15 million to $162.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $169.09 million, with estimates ranging from $161.26 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

EPRT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

