Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.