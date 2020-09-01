Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -76.67.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

