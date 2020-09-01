Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perseus Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -76.67.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

