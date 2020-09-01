Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

DY stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,911. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

